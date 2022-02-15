Disneyland to drop mask requirement for fully vaccinated guests in some indoor locations

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KGTV) – Vaccinated guests visiting The Disneyland Resort will no longer be required to wear a mask in most indoor locations starting Thursday.

Masks will still be required for unvaccinated guests ages two and older in all indoor locations (indoor attraction and indoor queues), according to the resort's website.

Face masks will still be required for all guests (ages two and older) on enclosed transportation, like resort busses and The Monorail, and when visiting First Aid.

The change comes after California's mandate is set to expire on Feb. 15 following the decline of omicron cases.

