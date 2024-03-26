Diegueño Middle School employee arrested for lewd behavior with minors

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department arrested a Diegueño Middle School employee Monday night for sex crimes against a minor.

According to a letter from the San Dieguito Union High School District superintendent, Omar Hernandez Galeana worked as a campus supervisor at the middle school for three months and is no longer employed by the district.

The sheriff's department jail log indicates Galeana, 21, faces two counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14 and one charge of employing a minor over the age of 14 to sell marijuana. He was booked into the George Bailey Detention Facility.

Superintendent Anne Staffieri wrote in the letter that the district's top priority is student safety.

"We are taking this information seriously and cooperating with law enforcement in every way possible," the letter reads. "The San Diego County Sheriff's Department considers this an ongoing investigation."

The jail log indicates Galeana is 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs around 260 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. His bail was set at $1 million, and his arraignment is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 27.

If you have more information that can help deputies on this case, reach out to the department's Child Abuse Unit at 858-285-6222.

Staffieri informed parents that the district could only share extremely limited information about allegations at this point in the investigation.

On Thursday, March 21, the San Diego Police Department announced it arrested a Mt. Caramel High School teacher on 17 charges related to her inappropriate relationship with a student. Another educator, an associate principal at Hoover High School, was arrested Wednesday, March 20, on child porn charges.

Galeana's arrest marks the third San Diego-area school employee to be accused of sex crimes over the last week.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News has assigned a reporter to gather more information.