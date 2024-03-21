Mt. Carmel High School teacher arrested, accused of sexually assaulting student

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A Mt. Carmel High School teacher was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a student, San Diego Police announced Thursday.

According to SDPD officials, 40-year-old Stacy Michelle Walker was taken into custody by the department’s Sex Crimes Unit on March 20 and booked into Las Colinas Jail.

Jail information obtained by ABC 10News shows Walker faces multiple felony charges, including oral copulation of a person under 18 and luring a minor for a sex offense.

Officials stated the alleged assault took place from 2017-2019, and officials said Walker “began engaging the 15-year-old victim in conversations that became sexual in nature. The victim and suspect then exchanged numerous photographs, videos, and explicit text messages. Walker also met with the victim several times and engaged in various sex acts. The sexual assaults continued until after the victim turned 18-years-old.”

Police said the victim reported the assaults on July 31, 2023.

Walker was scheduled to be arraigned in a downtown San Diego courtroom on Friday afternoon.

Police are asking anyone with information on the case or any possible victims to contact the Sex Crimes Unit at 619-531-2210 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.