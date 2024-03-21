Hoover High associate principal arrested on child porn charges

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An associate principal at Hoover High School was arrested Wednesday on child pornography charges, and he's accused of sending sexual images to a minor, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Charles De Freitas, 41, faces charges of distributing lewd content to a minor and possession of child pornography, SDPD says. De Freitas has worked for the San Diego Unified School District for more than 13 years and has worked at Hoover High since June 2022.

Before his time at Hoover, he taught at the San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts.

"Because of De Freitas' access to and involvement with children, detectives are looking for other potential victims," SDPD's press release says.

SDPD says it began investigating De Freitas after a minor told police the associate principal had sent and requested illicit images through a social media app.

De Freitas was booked into the Central Detention Facility. Several of his electronic devices were seized with a search warrant, and detectives will analyze them for more evidence connected to child sexual abuse material, police say.

ABC 10News tried to contact De Freitas at his home Thursday afternoon. When our reporter knocked, he did answer the door, but told us he did not have a comment at this time.

10News did speak to a Hoover High School senior about the issue.

"It's crazy. Like, has he been doing this since he got here? I don't know... It's crazy having all that and working at a school, too," says Orlando Ocampo.

De Freitas' arraignment is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 28, at the San Diego Superior Court downtown.

If you suspect De Freitas has victimized other children, reach out to the investigator on the case via email here.

According to an email sent to parents, De Freitas has been placed on leave and will not be allowed on campus. You can read the entire email the school sent out below:

Dear Hoover High School family,

At Hoover, our first priority is to provide a safe and secure learning environment for our students. We also believe in communicating openly with our students and parents about incidents that affect our campus.

Following an investigation led by the San Diego Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Associate Principal Charles De Freitas was arrested off campus yesterday on charges of Distributing Lewd Matter to a minor and Possession of Obscene Matter.

The Associate Principal has been placed on leave and will not be allowed on campus. The district and our school police department are supporting investigators as needed.

If you have any concerns about your student's interaction with this individual, please contact the San Diego Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at 858-495-4779, or the San Diego Unified School District Police Department at 619-725-7000.

Please know that we are committed to maintaining a safe and supportive environment for our students. Counseling services are available for any student who may need support during this challenging time.

Our district and school will monitor the situation carefully over the next few days.

If you have any concerns, please contact me or the district's Office of Investigations, Compliance & Accountability at 619-725-7211