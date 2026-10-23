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Damage to overcrossing closes right lanes on State Route 163 southbound at Clairemont Mesa Boulevard

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California Highway Patrol San Diego
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SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The right lanes of 163 south at Clairemont Mesa Boulevard remain closed after a semi-truck struck the underside of the Clairemont Mesa overcrossing, according to Caltrans.

As of 2 p.m., crews were assessing and repairing the damage made to the overcrossing.

The incident was first reported around 7:05 a.m., according to a post by the California Highway Patrol San Diego.

Drivers should continue to expect delays.

We will continue to update this story with the latest information.

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