Damage to overcrossing closes right lanes on State Route 163 southbound at Clairemont Mesa Boulevard

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The right lanes of 163 south at Clairemont Mesa Boulevard remain closed after a semi-truck struck the underside of the Clairemont Mesa overcrossing, according to Caltrans.

As of 2 p.m., crews were assessing and repairing the damage made to the overcrossing.

The incident was first reported around 7:05 a.m., according to a post by the California Highway Patrol San Diego.

🚧TRAFFIC ADVISORY 🚧 As of 7:05 a.m., on 10/22/26., The two right lanes of State Route 163 Southbound at Clairemont Mesa Boulevard will be closed for an unknown duration. Please expect delays in the area. https://t.co/J0OMe3rUcs — California Highway Patrol San Diego (@CHP_San_Diego) October 23, 2026

Drivers should continue to expect delays.

We will continue to update this story with the latest information.