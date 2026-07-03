Crews prepare for 2026 Big Bay Boom fireworks show

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego is gearing up for America’s 250th birthday with parades, festivals and, of course, massive fireworks displays.

And it doesn't get much bigger anywhere in the nation than the Big Bay Boom. It’s billed as California’s largest fireworks display, and the biggest show of lights on the West Coast.

The fireworks are all going to be starting at 9:15 p.m. on July 4.

There will be four barges full of fireworks located on the water at Shelter Island, Harbor Island and two locations on the Embarcadero.

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That should give everyone a great view of the massive fireworks shows. But you want to get your seat early.

Last year, an estimated 500,000 people from San Diego and out of town came out to see the fireworks.

In fact, the Big Bay Boom's website says the event in 2024 brought in a $100 million from out-of-town visitors.

Those in charge of setting up the fireworks say months of planning go into this show. The crew started to put together the finishing touches, connecting every wire and loading every firework onto those barges.

One of the producers said this year is extra special.

“Thank goodness the radio station has put together. Awesome soundtrack that's going to make people understand or try to or maybe get you know inquisitive about where we came from,” Sam Bruggmea, pyro show producer for Pyro Spectaculars Incorporated, said. “I was around for the, you know, the bicentennial and all those things and doing a bunch of shows, but this supersedes any American celebration. It's, you know, and like I said, I'm hoping we get to celebrate this through next July.”

To beat the crowds, officials are recommending people take public transportation. MTS is running extra trolley services after the show.