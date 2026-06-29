Here's where you can celebrate America's 250th birthday in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Independence Day is just around the corner, bringing with it a wave of patriotic celebrations throughout San Diego County. Here are some family-friendly events where you can join in the festivities.
North County
Oceanside Fireworks & Drone Display
Date: Thursday, July 3, 2026
Time: 4-10 p.m.; fireworks at 9 p.m.
Location: SoCal Soccer Complex at El Corazon, 3300 El Corazon Drive, Oceanside
Cost: Free (parking $15)
Date: Friday, July 4, 2026
Time: 9 a.m.
Location: Powerhouse Park, Del Mar
Cost: Free
Independence Day Festival (Escondido)
Date: Friday, July 4, 2026
Time: 4–9:30 p.m.; fireworks at 9 p.m.
Location: Grape Day Park, 321 N. Broadway & California Center for the Arts, 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido
Cost: Free
Independence Day Celebration (Vista)
Date: Friday, July 4, 2026
Time: Brengle Park opens at 7 a.m.; fireworks at 9 p.m.
Location: Brengle Terrace Park, 1200 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista
Cost: $5
San Marcos Red, White and BOOM!
Date: Friday, July 4, 2026
Time: Entertainment at 5 p.m.; fireworks at 9 p.m.
Location: Bradley Park, 1587 Linda Vista Drive
San Marcos, CA 92078
Cost: Free
San Diego
Liberty Station Anchored in Freedom Parade & Community Festival
Date: Thursday, July 3, 2026
Time: Parade 1–2 p.m. down Cushing Road; Community Festival 2–5 p.m. at Ingram Plaza
Location: Liberty Station, San Diego
Cost: Free
Mira Mesa Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks
Date: Thursday, July 3, 2026
Time: 4-9:30 p.m.; fireworks at 9 p.m.
Location: Hourglass Field Community Park, Mira Mesa, San Diego
Cost: Free
Coronado Fourth of July Celebration
Date: Friday, July 4, 2026
Time: Pre-parade entertainment at 7:30 a.m.; parade at 10 a.m.; Frog-X parachute demo at 2 p.m.; concerts in the afternoon; fireworks at 9 p.m.
Location: Orange Avenue (parade); Coronado Golf Course (fireworks and parachute demo); Spreckels Park (concerts), Coronado
Cost: Free
Scripps Ranch Fourth of July Parade
Date: Friday, July 4, 2026
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Starts at Scripps Ranch, ending at Hoyt Park
Cost: Free
An Old-Fashioned Fourth of July (Old Town San Diego)
Date: Friday, July 4, 2026
Time: 11 a.m.–3 p.m.
Location: Old Town San Diego State Historic Park, 4002 Wallace Street, San Diego
Cost: Free (some activities may require an additional purchase)
Spirit of the Fourth (Rancho Bernardo)
Date: Friday, July 4, 2026
Time: Activities start at 9 a.m. at Webb Park; parade at 3:30 p.m.; entertainment at 6 p.m.; fireworks at 9 p.m.
Location: Webb Park, 11666 Avena Place (daytime); Rancho Bernardo High School, 13010 Paseo Lucido (fireworks)
Cost: Check website for details
4th of July Celebration and Fireworks on the Bay (Maritime Museum of San Diego)
Date: Friday, July 4, 2026
Time: Gates open at 6 p.m.; event runs 6–9:45 p.m.; fireworks begin around 9:15 p.m.
Location: Maritime Museum of San Diego, 1492 N. Harbor Drive, San Diego
Cost: Adults $85; Members/Military $70; Youth (3–12) $42; Ages 2 & under free
East County
Julian's Fourth of July Parade
Date: Friday, July 4, 2026
Time: Festivities begin at 9:30 a.m.; parade at noon
Location: Main Street, Julian
Cost: Free
Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration (Old Poway Park)
Date: Friday, July 4, 2026
Time: 10 a.m.–4 p.m.
Location: Old Poway Park, 14134 Midland Road, Poway
Cost: Free
Ramona Fourth of July 250th Celebration
Date: Friday, July 4, 2026
Time: 1–9 p.m.; fireworks at 9 p.m.
Location: Ramona Outdoor Community Center, 421 Aqua Lane, Ramona
Cost: Free
Santee Salutes – America 250
Date: Friday, July 4, 2026
Time: 2–10 p.m.; fireworks at 9 p.m.
Location: Town Center Community Park East, 550 Park Center Drive, Santee
Cost: Free
El Cajon Fourth of July Celebration
Date: Friday, July 4, 2026
Time: Activities start at 3 p.m.; fireworks at 9 p.m.
Location: Kennedy Park, 1675 E. Madison Avenue, El Cajon
Cost: Free
South Bay
Chula Vista Fourth Fest
Date: Friday, July 4, 2026
Time: Doors open 7 p.m.; fireworks at 9 p.m.
Location: Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center, 2800 Olympic Parkway, Chula Vista
Cost: Free