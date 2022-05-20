Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

COVID patient: Doctor's Uber ride to Escondido hospital saved my life

COVID patient: doctor's Uber ride to Escondido hospital saved my life
Lopez family
COVID patient: doctor's Uber ride to Escondido hospital saved my life
Posted at 4:08 PM, May 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-20 19:13:04-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - As COVID cases surge, a patient still recovering from a five-month battle with the virus is crediting a doctor’s Uber ride with saving his life.

Photos taken in mid-December, show Edwin Lopez, 38, and his family, sledding near their home in Utah.

Less than a week later, they were in Escondido visiting family for Christmas. On the day after Christmas, the flulike symptoms Lopez had begun feeling, became unbearable.

“I was coughing and coughing. It got to a point where I couldn't even breathe. That’s when I got scared. I asked my wife to take me to the hospital,” said Lopez.

Lopez tested positive for COVID-19, diagnosed with double pneumonia. His condition deteriorated quickly. In mid-January, with lung failure imminent, Lopez was to be transferred to Scripps Memorial La Jolla, where there was an ECMO machine, which pumps and oxygenates the blood outside the body. It's considered a last-resort option.

On the day of the scheduled transfer, his condition wasn't stabile enough for the move. Hours later, Scripps cardiologist Dr. John Harrington decided he could no longer wait.

He ordered an Uber. He and a nurse packed up the ECMO machine and went for a ride, from La Jolla to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido.

There, Dr. Harrington hooked Lopez up to the ECMO. Later, Lopez would be transferred to Scripps La Jolla. He was recently removed from the ECMO, after more than three months.

He and his wife call the actions of the doctor a blessing.

“That's my angel right there,” said Lopez.

“So grateful for this man, because he saved my husband life,” said his wife, Stephany Castaneda.

As Lopez, who is unvaccinated, begins a long recovery, he's urging others to protect themselves and others.

“Get vaccinated. Don't gamble your life. That’s what I did … It (COVID) is still here not going anywhere,” said Lopez.

Dr. Harrington remains part of the team caring for Lopez. Doctors are hopeful for a full recovery, but it could take upwards of a year.

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help Lopez with medical and other expenses.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIGN UP   ► NEWSLETTERS    
► NEWS ALERTS  

Coronavirus Section Quick Links

When, where you'll need to wear face coverings Coronavirus aid: How to help your neighbors Cold vs. Flu vs. Coronavirus Symptoms INTERACTIVE MAP: San Diego County COVID-19 Cases HEAT MAP: COVID-19 cases in San Diego In-Depth: Getting vaccinated via healthcare providers In-Depth: How to book a vaccine for someone else Alternative sites to get a COVID-19 vaccination In-Depth: Treating COVID-19 symptoms at home In-Depth: COVID vaccine and pregnancy/lactation How the five leading COVID vaccines compare In-Depth: COVID vaccine side effects In-Depth: San Diego's 'vaccine gap' for minority leaders In-Depth: Doctors discuss long-term effects of COVID-19