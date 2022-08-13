Court documents reveal details on restraining order in Scripps Ranch death

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Court documents are showing more about the relationship between a 87-year-old Scripps Ranch man and the man accused of killing him.

ABC 10News was able to pull the request for a restraining order filed by the victim’s attorney back in June 15 which was granted by the court on July 7.

Documents from the Superior Court of San Diego County show William Deignan,87, who was found dead in the pool at his Scripps Ranch home, had a restraining order against Jeffrey Smith, the man accused of killing.

Some neighbors in the area near the Birch Glen Court home didn’t know this order was in place.

“Well, I’m surprised right now because I hadn’t heard anything about it. So, yeah that is kind of shocking and I think neighbors would’ve let me know,” said neighbor Darrell Murray.

The request filed by Deignan's attorney states the him and the suspect were personal acquaintances.

Documents also show smith reportedly stayed at Deignan’s home. It accuses Smith of being verbally abusive to Deignan, intimidating him and made threats of taking the house from Deignan among other things.

In the request, it asked the court that Smith would have to stay at least 150 yards away from Deignan, his home, and his car.The request also details the victim feared for his physical safety and mental well-being.

“Our neighborhood here is everybody kind of stays to themselves. So, you don’t really even know what’s going on behind closed doors,” said Murray.

San Diego Police responded to a security check call at the Deignan’s home on Monday; nearly a week after he was found dead.

Police found Smith at the home and arrested him for violating the restraining order.

Three days later, based on the evidence and information gathered by investigators, homicide detectives charged Smith with the victim’s murder.

“When I hear about restraining orders, those things are worthless. They don’t keep people from danger. So that’s; that’s difficult,” said Murray.

The Sheriff’s Department’s inmate record shows that smith is set to appear in court on Monday, August 15.