Suspect charged with murder after man found dead in Scripps Ranch swimming pool

ABC 10News
Posted at 5:44 PM, Aug 11, 2022
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A 60-year-old man has been charged with murder after an 87-year-old was found dead in a swimming pool at a Scripps Ranch home earlier this month.

According to San Diego Police, Jeffrey Smith has been charged with the murder of William Deignan.

Deignan was found dead at a home on the 11000 block of Birch Glen Court around 2:30 p.m. on August 2 after a family member reported a drowning.

While investigating the death, detectives learned “of an active restraining order protecting Deignan and his residence from an individual named Jeffrey Smith.”

Smith was arrested on August 8 after being found inside Deignan’s home. He was later charged with one count of murder on August 11.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

