SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – An elderly man was found dead in the swimming pool of his Scripps Ranch home, San Diego Police said.

Police told ABC 10News the discovery was reported at around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the 11700 block of Birch Glen Court, just east of Lake Miramar.

SDPD officials confirmed that Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the cause of the 87-year-old man’s death.

No other details were released.