Councilmember talks stormwater infrastructure needs after heavy rain, flooding on Monday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego County experienced heavy rainfall on Monday.

"There's kind of two lessons from the heavy rainfalls,” Pat Abbott, a geologist, said.

Abbott is a geologist from San Diego State. ABC 10News spoke with him about what multiple inches of rain in one week can mean for our region.

"Now we're adding more water into the ground. The more water that's saturated below the ground, the more it weighs, the stronger the pull of gravity is, and landslides and cliff failures tend to be more frequent during times of heavy rain and water saturation like we're in now,” Abbott said.

While the skies have cleared for now, Monday's flooding reminds us of the infrastructure needs in San Diego and the need to fund the fixes.

"That's the multi-billion-dollar question,” Councilmember Joe La Cava of District 1 said. "We've had some good success with getting federal grants, to take care of some of our bigger stormwater funding, we got one that was on the order of about $700 million."

LaCava told ABC 10News that the funds they have go only so far, given the projected deficit.

After the devastating January 2024 floods, ABC 10News reported on the city's five-year infrastructure planning outlook.

It showed the city needed more than $2 billion for stormwater infrastructure.

The latest edition of that same report, released this month, shows that funding needs have more than doubled to more than $5 billion.

The report projects the city will only have about $400 million in funding to cover that.

"On top of that, not only is the deficit the problem, we're not able to keep up with the routine replacement as some of these storm drainpipes were out as they're predicted to do,” LaCava said.

LaCava told ABC 10News there is a stormwater fee in the City, 95 cents a month for a single-family home, and if they increased that, it could help.

"If we just wanted to round that up to $1 a month for a single-family home, we would actually have to go to the ballot,” LaCava said.

The councilmember said there was a previous attempt to raise the stormwater rate, but it failed after voters didn’t show interest in that effort.

In the meantime, LaCava said the City will have to continue seeking additional grants to secure funding.

"I think it will take some time before the voters are really have an appetite for either a dedicated stormwater fee,” LaCava said. “As opposed to, say, a broader sales tax, which may or may not be allocated to stormwater."

LaCava said there will be a special budget session with the City Council on Monday, February 23rd at 6 p.m.

The City of San Diego sent ABC 10News the following statement when asked about the stormwater infrastructure funding and what can be done to improve it.