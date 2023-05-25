Coronado High School employee on paid administrative leave pending investigation

CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) — An employee at Coronado High School has been placed on paid administrative leave by the Coronado Unified School District pending the outcome of a police investigation.

On Wednesday evening, the school district released a statement, assuring parents and the public that it is prioritizing the safety of its students and that administrative leave is protocol.

"Administrative leave is a normal procedural step to protect both the integrity of an investigation and due process. We are working in cooperation with the Coronado Police Department to ensure that a thorough and timely investigation is completed."

CUSD says the investigation does not involve any students in its district, and they realize this matter raises more questions that they cannot answer at this time.

"Please be assured that the well-being of our students is our priority, and the dedicated professionals at our schools remain focused on ensuring student success as we finish the school year."

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.