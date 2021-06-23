Watch
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

VIDEO: Locals speak out following Coronado tortilla incident

items.[0].image.alt
ABC 10News
Coronado Unified School Board members hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, to discuss an incident involving tortillas being thrown at Orange Glen High students after a basketball game against Coronado High.
coronado unified tortilla meeting 06222021.jpg
Posted at 6:42 PM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 21:49:52-04

CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) -- Locals spoke out after tortillas were thrown at Orange Glen team members.

On Saturday night, shortly after Coronado High beat Orange Glen 60-57 at the CIF Southern California Boys Basketball Division 4-A Regional Championship, tortillas were hurled at players from Orange Glen High, a predominantly Hispanic school.

The incident sparked outrage among community members, parents, and school leaders. Tuesday night, the Coronado Unified School District held an emergency meeting to discuss the incident, where public comments were made to the board.

The board followed the public comment period with a closed session meeting to discuss any disciplinary measures that could be taken over the incident.

Watch video of the public comments in the player below:

RELATED COVERAGE:

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP