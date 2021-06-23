VIDEO: Locals speak out following Coronado tortilla incident

CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) -- Locals spoke out after tortillas were thrown at Orange Glen team members.

On Saturday night, shortly after Coronado High beat Orange Glen 60-57 at the CIF Southern California Boys Basketball Division 4-A Regional Championship, tortillas were hurled at players from Orange Glen High, a predominantly Hispanic school.

The incident sparked outrage among community members, parents, and school leaders. Tuesday night, the Coronado Unified School District held an emergency meeting to discuss the incident, where public comments were made to the board.

The board followed the public comment period with a closed session meeting to discuss any disciplinary measures that could be taken over the incident.

