Competency evaluation needed to continue with arraignment in Oceanside alleged homicide case

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – The arraignment for the man accused of killing his neighbor in Oceanside was delayed again.

Blake Turner's attorney is questioning whether he's competent and able to move forward with the arraignment.

“Today we attempted to arraign Mr. Turner. Unfortunately, his attorney met with him. His attorney had some doubts about his competency to be able to proceed today,” Jaimie Thomas, Deputy District Attorney, said. “So, she did declare a doubt to his competency, which means that proceedings are paused while he is evaluated and hopefully eventually stabilized before we can renew proceedings in the future.”

Turner will continue to be held on without bail as he faces homicide charges for allegedly killing his neighbor, 83-year-old Joyce Cunneen, in Oceanside nearly two weeks ago.

Oceanside Police said they arrested Turner three days after Cunneen was found dead in her apartment.

A close friend said Cunnen was a long-time animal advocate. They called her vibrant and compassionate.

The District Attorney's office said because of what's happening, criminal proceedings are paused so Turner can be evaluated.

Turner's next court appearance will be to decide whether he's competent to continue the criminal proceedings.

"He'll meet with a clinician, and once those proceedings are finalized and they'll determine he needs to receive medication or additional therapies or, if he's able to come back and the criminal proceedings will be unpaused can continue forward with arraignment,” Thomas said.

The court date for that hearing is set for January 15th at 1:30 p.m.