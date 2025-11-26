83-year-old woman found dead in her Oceanside apartment; Homicide suspect ID'd

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — Oceanside Police tell ABC 10News they are investigating a homicide in which an 83-year-old woman was found dead inside her apartment. The suspect in custody has been identified as her 25-year-old next-door neighbor, Blake Harrison Turner.

Police responded to reports of an unresponsive female at 6:15 p.m. last Friday, November 21st, in the 300 block of Talon Ridge Way at the Canyon Club Apartments.

Based on evidence at the scene, police determined the woman was the victim of a homicide.

Residents who live there, speaking with ABC 10News anonymously, said it was an unusual situation for a typically quiet neighborhood.

“It’s actually pretty calm and nice, that’s the reason me and my wife had decided to move around here," one resident said.

Detectives identified a 25-year-old male neighbor as the suspect. Police later identified him as Blake Harrison Turner, who lives in the apartment next to the victim.

Their front doors face each other just feet away.

Police said Turner was arrested Monday afternoon and booked in the Vista County Jail.

The victim has yet to be identified at the request of her family.

Neighbors and friends, however, have revealed more about who she was and her relationship with the suspect.

One neighbor, who declined to go on camera, said the victim and Turner "appeared to have a friendship." He said he was "surprised that a murder took place" because it "seemed like they got along."

That same neighbor said he saw the victim walking dogs every day.

A friend revealed to ABC 10News she was a foster mom for more than 15 years with an organization called SPOT — Saving Pets One at a Time.

She said, even in her 80s, the victim was "strong and fit and vibrant and kind and loving" and "gave so much to her community, especially animals."

She was also a long-time volunteer with the San Diego Humane Society, who sent ABC 10News this statement on Tuesday.

“We are heartbroken by this loss. She was an integral part of our volunteer program at the Oceanside Campus, and we know she would want to be remembered for her extraordinary dedication to the animals in our care."

Detectives are calling this an isolated incident. Residents in the apartment complex said this tragedy doesn't define the neighborhood.

“One incident is not going to say this place is always going to be bad from now on," one person said.

Turner, charged with first-degree murder, is being held without bail. His arraignment is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday at the San Diego Superior Court in North County.

