Community members gather to watch procession and honor fallen officer Lauren Craven

Three shut-down freeways and dozens of overpasses were occupied by first responders and community members who lined up to begin a day of mourning and remembrance for Officer Lauren Craven, killed in a crash by a driver suspected of driving intoxicated.



The motorcade swept through SR-125 and Grossmont College Drive around 8:45 a.m. after departing from Snapdragon Stadium. The San Diego Sheriff’s office, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, FBI and more first responders blocked off one lane of the overpass, leaving room for people to gather.

One woman, who says many members of her family are law enforcement officers, wore an American flag scarf and black as she sat by the overpass, waiting for the motorcade.

“We need to show them that we do care and that we are here for them,” Jessica Snyder said.

One mom of three said she pulled over to show her kids how the city honored its police force, pulling them out of school for the morning and parking on the side of the road. She thought it was a good opportunity to educate and honor first responders, though she says she isn’t related to any.

A strong theme ran through the crowd: A sense of connection to Craven’s story and a collective mourning for the senseless loss.

“We drove by there about an hour before the accident happened,” David Sorenson, a San Diego resident, said. “It kind of hit us that it could have been us.”

Sorenson biked to the overpass an hour and a half before the procession began to ensure he had a spot to watch and honor Craven’s procession — though he didn’t know her personally, and doesn't have any connection to her besides a reverence for first responders.

“She’s on her way to be buried and remembered,” Sorenson continued. “That’s always important to remember she’s got a better place to be... It makes you want to respect [law enforcement] even more. They have a tough job to do, and I know people aren’t always kind to them.”