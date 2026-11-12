Community honors Army veteran killed after assault outside Escondido ‘Trump House’

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — On Veterans Day, dozens of people gathered around a months-old grave marker at Miramar National Cemetery to honor an Army veteran whose life ended after a violent attack outside his Escondido home.

“We bring our community’s love and promise to remember him,” one attendee said during the Veterans Day service.

A rose was placed on the headstone of 69-year-old Army veteran Kerry Sheron by his wife, Maria Garcia, who joined the crowd in remembering her husband.

“I want to celebrate the life, not the death,” Garcia said.

ABC 10News reported in May on the assault of Sheron outside the couple’s Escondido home, which was known as the “Trump House” because of its prominent pro-Trump and American flags.

In the hours after the attack, neighbors and strangers stopped by the home to show their support. One man said at the time that he felt compelled to come and pray for Sheron.

Sheron died days after the assault. A 32-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder.

“I know justice is coming,” Garcia said.

Early in the investigation, police said they were looking into whether the attack was politically motivated but had not found evidence to support that conclusion.

Garcia remembered her husband as someone passionate about his political beliefs and his country.

“He fights hard for Trump and for freedom,” she said. “God bless America. I miss him every day.”

The community support that followed the attack was on display again Wednesday at Miramar National Cemetery. More than 50 people of all ages attended a service organized by the nonprofit Roses for Veterans.

Garcia said the turnout reminded her that she was not alone.

“A lot of people support me,” she said. “I’m feeling good, and I want to say thank you everybody.”

Vietnam veteran Jerry Pondelicek was among those who felt it was important to attend.

“It’s enough to go to war, to come home and a war here,” Pondelicek said. “He deserves to be honored at the utmost as a veteran, a human being.”

This story was written with the assistance of artificial intelligence and was reviewed and edited by an ABC 10News journalist.

