Coalition celebrates passage of Measure B, half-cent sales tax increase approved by San Diego County voters

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego County voters approved Measure B on Election Day, adding a half-cent to the local sales tax to fund a range of county services starting next spring.

At a press conference Monday, a coalition of organizations and county supervisors thanked San Diego County voters.

"This is your measure, this is our measure, this is the people's measure," Terra Lawson-Remer said.

The measure, known as the San Diego Health and Safety Act, is expected to generate approximately $425 million a year. The money will help fund services including cleanup for the Tijuana sewage crisis, with about $95.6 million allocated a year.

"This was about more than funding; it was about being seen and being heard and knowing their communities matter," Sarah Davidson of the Surfrider Foundation said.

The measure will also fund child care and child development services, healthcare, wildfire preparedness and 9-1-1 emergency response.

"It means additional firefighters and paramedics on the frontlines, replacing aging fire stations, modernizing outdated infrastructure," Billy Tomasello of Cal Fire Local 2881 said.

"This measure will help to provide vital resources to protect those individuals who need some place to turn when they need medical coverage, but they just haven't met the qualifications," Chris Howard, president and CEO of Sharp Health Care, said.

An 11-person citizen oversight committee will be tasked with making sure the money is spent on what voters approved.

The County Board of Supervisors is expected to adopt the ordinance in early December, and the sales tax will take effect April 1, 2027.

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