City says Mission Bay Sports Center could face eviction over millions in unpaid rent and fees

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The city is on the verge of evicting a decades-old business in Mission Bay, saying it's millions of dollars behind on rent and other fees.

The Mission Bay Sports Center has until Monday to pay nearly $1 million in overdue rent to the city.

On its website, Mission Bay Sports Center advertises itself as a locally owned water sports destination, offering rentals for things like jet skis, powerboats, and paddle boards.

But according to the city, this business is $4.2 million behind on rent, interest fees, and things like water charges and audit-related penalties.

According to a default notice, the Mission Bay Sports Center now has until Monday to pay nearly $1 million or face eviction proceedings.

An employee at Mission Bay Sports Center Thursday said they had no comment and said the woman addressed in the default notice, Debra Boone, didn't work there.

The notice also claims the center hasn't provided insurance coverage documentation, has been subletting without city authorization, and is years overdue on a redevelopment plan.

Stephan Aarstol is the owner of Tower Paddle Boards and Tower Beach Club and says he subleases from Mission Bay Sports Center.

"I have a signed lease that says we can do events, personal and whatever, and we can do retail. It's there's a percent negotiation in the and this is the city sent this to me," Aarstol said.

Aarstol says the city is well aware of the sublease and intended use of the property, adding this has been an ongoing back and forth for years. He says at one point the council even voted on the issue.

"The city council said it's OK. Everybody said this is all fine, right? So it's, it, it just doesn't make any sense to me," Aarstol said.

City documents question whether the sublease was ever formally approved.

The city sent ABC 10News the following statement about the issue:

"The City is committed to holding leaseholders accountable for payments owed. In this case, the leaseholder repeatedly failed to pay rent as required under the terms of the agreement. The City made numerous attempts to work collaboratively with the tenant and provided multiple opportunities to get back into compliance. Unfortunately, these efforts were not met in good faith, and the tenant ultimately took advantage of the City’s willingness to work toward a resolution.

Because of these continued violations, the City initiated eviction proceedings to protect the public’s interests and ensure fairness and consistency across all lease agreements.

The City remains dedicated to diligent stewardship of its lease portfolio and continues to strengthen its oversight to ensure that public assets are responsibly managed. As part of this effort, the City has identified gaps within portions of the portfolio and has taken clear steps to correct them. This includes holding leaseholders accountable when they fail to meet the obligations outlined in their contracts.

The City will continue to take proactive measures to strengthen its management practices and ensure that all lessees meet their contractual obligations."

The master leaseholder, Mission Bay Sports Center, didn't respond to ABC 10News request for comment, but in a June letter to the city said they were surprised by the default notice and disputed the amount the city says they owed.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

