OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – The Oceanside Pier and the Pier Bridge have seen plenty of sweet sets of waves over the years.

“It was built about 100 years ago,” Vince Velasco, Principal Civil Engineer, City of Oceanside, said.

But those walking along and underneath the bridge might be seeing those 100 years with their own eyes.

“Spalling is when pieces of concrete start falling out,” Velasco said. “I think some of the stuff that we're seeing is some spalling, some of the columns, uh, especially underneath some areas of the outside of the lifeguard.”

Velasco told ABC 10News the Pier Bridge is safe, but they're taking precautions.

“So out of precaution, what we're doing is we're, we're just adding some netting underneath of the pier so that we can catch some of those pieces if they, if they do fall,” Velasco said. “Also strapping some of the columns to, to kind of like, it's almost like bracing a knee when you put a brace to help it. That's kind of what we're doing.”

Velasco told ABC 10News these are interim fixes for the Pier Bridge. The City of Oceanside said they’ll be patching up the impacted areas along the Pier Bridge as well.

This is all before a major capital improvement project happens to replace the bridge entirely. It comes with a $82 million dollar price tag and there’s still a $60 million budget gap the city needs to fill.

But the City’s sales tax ballot initiative - Measure S - finished with a nail-biting unofficial victory, so the permanent fix is closer to becoming reality.

“That would be one of the key projects that it will be funding, so the passing of measures almost ensures that we have a good funding source to be able to close that gap of $60 million that we have as of now,” Velasco said.

The City of Oceanside said that Velasco anticipates it starting the second week of December.