City Heights nonprofit opens San Diego County's first AI lab to teach residents new technology skills

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A City Heights nonprofit has created a computer lab designed to help people learn how to use artificial intelligence as the technology continues to advance.

The City Heights Community Development Corporation built the lab for anyone in the county to learn new AI software. I'm told it's the first lab in the county introducing residents to software they may not have access to.

Instructors will teach students how to use AI for simple tasks — like budgeting — or to do more complicated things, like build a model on how to take out a small business loan.

The lab introduces residents to programs like Co-Pilot and Claude.

Austin Roth, a workshop attendee, said getting hands-on experience is important as the technology grows.

"I just know AI is evolving so much, so just getting as much hands on as I can, um, to help me with, where I go next in life," Austin said.

The City Heights CDC created the AI lab to help people stay competitive in the job market and break barriers in technology.

Joseph Johnson, anoterh workshop attendee, said the training fills a gap for people who want to run their own business.

"It's tailored toward the someone who's trying to, um, have run their own business with AI and there's not really a lot of classes out there that are set up to for that kind of audience," Johnson said.

Angel Stancer, vice president of workforce development and community impact, said these kinds of environments have typically been out of reach for local residents.

"We see that these types of environments have been reserved for academia and uh maybe some more places that our residents don't necessarily have access to," Stancer said.

Right now, the lab is just getting off the ground and will be open to the public before the end of the year.

Stancer said the lab will offer additional opportunities for residents to engage with emerging technology.

"We'll also have standalone workshops for 90 minutes that people can engage with and we also have a robotics room where um residents can interact with some of those emerging technologies," Stancer said.

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