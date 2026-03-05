Chula Vista tabs Assistant Chief Dan Peak to run police department as Chief Roxana Kennedy extends leave

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – Assistant Chief of Police Dan Peak was chosen as the Chula Vista Police Department’s Acting Chief of Police, city officials said Wednesday.

Peak, who has been with CVPD since 1999, will run the department while Chief Roxana Kennedy remains on medical leave.

City officials said in a statement: “Effective immediately, Assistant Chief of Police Dan Peak, who has served with the Chula Vista Police Department since 1999, has been appointed Acting Chief of Police. This action follows the City’s approval of Chief Roxana Kennedy’s request for an extended leave of absence.

Acting Chief Peak brings strong leadership and sound judgment to this role, helping ensure continued smooth operations as he and the entire department uphold the high standards of service that our community expects and deserves.”

Kennedy, who has been on leave since January, and her attorney claim city leaders are trying to push her out over an alleged incident at a police union party in December 2025.

According to Kennedy’s attorney, a complaint was filed after Kennedy allegedly placed money into an off-duty officer’s pockets during a dancing contest. Kennedy claims she did not touch the officer inappropriately.

Last week, a group rallied outside of Chula Vista City Hall in support of Kennedy.

In response, city officials said, "The City Manager has never been pressured by any elected official to replace Chief Kennedy for political purposes. To state otherwise is entirely false." Officials went on to call the situation a "false narrative" by other parties to attract media attention.