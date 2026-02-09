Chula Vista police chief claims city leaders are trying to force her out

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Chula Vista Police Chief Roxana Kennedy says city leaders are trying to push her out of her job and replace her, prompting her to hire an attorney to fight to keep her position.

Kennedy has worked with the Chula Vista Police Department for more than 30 years, including nine years as chief.

Her attorney, Cory Briggs, tells ABC 10News the chief was caught off guard by what he describes as efforts by city leadership to force her out. The City of Chula Vista denies those claims.

Briggs says the situation escalated after reports surfaced that Kennedy had been placed on administrative leave. He says the chief has actually been on medical leave since Jan. 23.

Briggs also sent a preservation of evidence letter to city staff on Friday, following what he calls a sudden shift in how Kennedy was being treated by city leaders.

“This has caught her completely off guard,” Briggs said.

Briggs says Kennedy believes she is being pushed into an early retirement.

“She has dedicated 30 years to protecting and serving her community and has an outstanding reputation,” Briggs said.

According to Briggs, concerns raised by city leaders stem from an incident at a department event in December. He says a dance contest was taking place when an officer removed his shirt and began swinging it in the air.

Briggs says Kennedy placed two dollars into the officer’s pocket but did not touch him, adding that people were clapping and there were no apparent issues for the rest of the night.

Briggs says Kennedy was later reprimanded by the city manager, who told her that concerns had been raised about her conduct at the event.

He also claims some city officials have already begun vetting potential candidates to replace Kennedy, which he says reinforces her belief that she is being pushed out.

The City of Chula Vista strongly disputes those allegations.

In a statement to ABC 10News, the city said in part:

"The City of Chula Vista is shocked by the accusations, as the Chief of Police is out on approved personal leave. The City categorically rejects the allegations in the preservation letter. The claim that there is an effort to replace the Chief because of her ethnicity is entirely unfounded and deeply offensive by its very nature. The claim itself relies on a racist assumption that Latino leaders cannot act with professionalism and integrity. The City remains committed to providing leadership guided by ethics and respect for the public trust."

Briggs says Kennedy has never mentioned retiring and wants to continue serving as police chief.

He says she loves her job and intends to do it as long as she can.