Dozens rally in support of Chula Vista police chief amid controversy over her future with the department

CHULA VISTA (KGTV)- Dozens of supporters rallied outside Chula Vista City Hall Tuesday night during a city council meeting, standing behind Police Chief Roxana Kennedy as controversy continues over her future with the department.

Supporters who showed up for public comments say their message is clear. They are standing with Kennedy and want her to come back to work and decide her own future.

The rally comes after allegations that some members of the Chula Vista City Council are trying to push Kennedy out. Supporters say she has done much for the city.

"Her dedication to the city, the men and women, goes the extra mile for those needing her support, advice, and guidance," one supporter said during public comment.

"She's always been there to support not just the PD but the community," another supporter said.

The controversy stems from a December police union holiday party. According to Kennedy's attorney, a complaint was filed after she allegedly placed dollar bills into an off-duty officer's pockets during a dancing contest. Kennedy has said she did not touch the officer inappropriately.

Rally organizer Norma Toothman said the situation has been blown out of proportion.

"They decided to amplify something that was so non-consequential and to use it as a means to an end. We think as soon as she is ready medically we believe she should be allowed to come back to work," Toothman said.

During public comment, several people addressed the mayor and city council directly, voicing their support for Kennedy.

"We will stand with chief Roxana Kennedy, she's been an amazing role model in our community and 9 plus years as chief and she's brought a lot of innovation to the city of Chula Vista," one speaker said.

Chula Vista city officials say they are disappointed over what they describe as a misrepresentation of facts involving their relationship with Kennedy. In a statement, they said, "The City Manager has never been pressured by any elected official to replace Chief Kennedy for political purposes. To state otherwise is entirely false." Officials went on to call the situation a "false narrative" by other parties to attract media attention.

Kennedy has been on medical leave since late January, according to her attorney. It is unclear when she will return.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

