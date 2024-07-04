Chula Vista flag theft victim, widow of WWII veteran receives emotional surprise

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - More than a month after ABC 10News talked to a flag theft victim and widow of a World War II veteran, she received an emotional surprise.

“This means everything for me,” said Maria Bowers.

Maria Bowers can't help but stare at her new American flag.

Her emotions on this holiday are a far cry from the day after Memorial Day.

“I feel so bad,” she said in an interview on that day.

She had discovered her American flag and a special extended pole put together by her late husband Jack were gone.

Jack, a Coast Guard and World War II Navy veteran, alway insisted on flying a flag outside his home.

When he passed away eight years ago from heart-related issues, the flag was one of the last things he gazed upon, which made its theft so heartbreaking.

But Bowers’ heart would soon be filled.



Her landlords donated a new flag, which now flies outside her home.

“It was so wonderful,” said Bowers.

Then, on Wednesday afternoon, came a knock at her door. It was two men from the office of State Senator Steve Padilla.

A folded American flag was presented to Bowers weeks after the ABC 10News story first aired, after Padilla's office learned of the theft.

Also presented to her: A certificate explaining the flag was flown over the state Capitol.

“I feel so proud and so special, because my husband loved his country,” said Bowers.

A few day ago, Bowers visited her husband's grave.

“I said, ‘Jack, send me a sign you are still around and loving your country,'" said Bowers. “I think this is the sign I asked for… I feel so happy in my heart.”

Bowers calls the flag a "special gift," and plans to buy a case to display it inside her home.