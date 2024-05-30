Widow of veteran discovers American flag stolen from Chula Vista home

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - It was a Memorial Day heartbreak for the widow of a Navy veteran, after discovering her American flag stolen.

“He wanted a flag always for his country," said Maria Bowers, 75.

During Bowers' four decades of marriage with her late husband Jack, a flag always flew outside their homes.

On the morning after Memorial Day, outside her home on I street, came a painful surprise.

“I noticed immediately my flag was gone. I said, ‘What happened?’” said Bowers.

The flag and a special extended pole, put together by Jack, were gone.

“I feel so bad, because I can't believe it,” said Bowers.

Bowers say her husband Jack, a Coast Guard and WWII Navy veteran, came from a military family. He insisted on flying a flag outside their home.

“The flag was so important to him because of what it represents … freedom, sacrifice,” said Bowers.

Jack passed away in 2016 from heart-related issues.

Bowers says in her husband's last minute of life, he was laying in the living room and gazed out the window.

“He was looking at the flag through the window,” said Bowers.

That flag was ripped away by a thief on Memorial Day.

“What kind of person does that? Doesn’t make sense for me,” said Bowers.

After hearing about the theft, her neighbor and landlord purchased a new flag for her.

“So grateful. So grateful,” said Bowers.

Bowers is still hoping to recover the pole extension. It’s something Jack made, a piece of his heart.

“For me, it's memories … It’s too hard, because it's an empty place. It’s not the same,” said Bowers.

If you have information on the missing pole and flag, can email Tips@10news.com.