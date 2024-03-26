Chula Vista City Council to set up interviews to fill Andrea Cardenas' open seat

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- The Chula Vista City Council on Tuesday will take the next step in the process to replace former District 4 Councilmember Andrea Cardenas.

Cardenas stepped down in late February after she pleaded guilty to two counts of felony grand theft for stealing COVID relief funds and putting it towards personal expenses, including her brother's political consulting business.

The council's agenda for Tuesday evening states it will choose a date and time to conduct interviews with the eight qualified applicants looking to fill Cardenas' seat for the remainder of her current term.

The council will also discuss potential interview questions and how to go about the interview process, among other things.

An April 11 deadline was set to appoint one of the eight candidates, and whoever is selected will be filling Cardenas' open seat only until December.

Cesar Fernandez and Rudy Ramirez are currently the top runners-up on the November ballot for the chance to be the District 4 Councilmember starting next year.

Neither of them is among the eight applicants currently being considered to fill Cardenas' seat for the time being.