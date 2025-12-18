Christian school teacher charged with sexual abuse of a minor family member

EL CAJON (KGTV) — A 49-year-old educator at a private Christian school in El Cajon has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies related to the sexual abuse of a minor family member.

Kevin Conover, who, according to his LinkedIn page, worked at Christian Unified Schools for more than 14 years, was arrested outside the school on Tuesday. According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office, investigators say a family member reported the alleged abuse back on October 1st.

"Like out of anybody in the world, he would be my last...It baffles me," said Hannah Manroe, a recent graduate of Christian Unified School who had Conover as a teacher for one year.

Manroe said she loved his class her senior year, which is why the allegations are shocking.

"So that's why it's really confusing to put the actions to the person because I would have never seen him as ya...never," Manroe said.

According to Conover's social media accounts, he started as a teacher at Christian Unified Schools and was later promoted to vice principal. He taught Apologetics, a curriculum that teaches students how to defend their faith.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Child Abuse Unit says the minor family member reported Conover on October 1. The victim alleged Conover had oral sex with them. After months of investigating, deputies arrested Conover outside the school.

He faces multiple felony charges, including sexually abusing a child under 14, three counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child, and one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

A spokesperson for the school said they learned of the investigation after the arrest and immediately notified families. In a statement, they said, in part, that law enforcement informed them that "these serious charges do not involve our school or any of our students."

Jorja Heinkel, who graduated from Christian Unified Schools in 2019, said she had Conover as a teacher in 8th, 9th, and 10th grades. She claims Conover is not the only educator at Christian Unified School who has been arrested for similar crimes.

In 2019, Dustin Sniff pleaded guilty to assaulting several underage girls. Investigators say two of the girls were students at Christian High School.

Bob Ruhlman, Superintendent of Schools, also confirmed that Mr. Sniff was terminated in 2017.

"These schools often fail to complete necessary character and background checks," Heinkl said.

ABC 10News checked with the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing and found no records that Conover had a state teaching credential. The agency said the rules for private schools are different, and employment as a teacher at a private school does not require licensure from the Commission.

Conover will be arraigned on his charges Thursday at 1:30 p.m. The school stated that he has been suspended from his teaching position.

Ruhlman's full statement on behalf of Christian Unified Schools stated:

"There is nothing more important to Christian Unified Schools than the safety and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff. The school learned of this investigation after the arrest yesterday. We immediately notified our families and suspended Mr. Conover’s employment as a teacher at our school. We were informed by law enforcement that these serious charges do not involve our school or any of our students, but we are praying for anyone harmed. We will follow this case closely, take appropriate action, and keep the parents and students of our community updated as facts emerge. Please direct all questions to the San Diego Sheriff's Office Family Protection Detail at 858-285-6149.