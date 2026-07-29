Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
9  WX Alerts
EntertainmentSlideshows

PHOTOS: Billy Ray Smith Jr. remembered for life of service and strength

The College Football Hall of Famer spent decades lifting up his community through charity work, broadcasting, and a foundation supporting military families.

JPEG image-4D83-B5C4-5E-0.jpeg Photo by: Kimberly Hunt JPEG image-4E77-9E64-A1-0.jpeg Photo by: Kimberly Hunt JPEG image-46E3-A6AE-29-0.jpeg Photo by: Kimberly Hunt JPEG image-4C4D-8C58-FE-0.jpeg Photo by: Kimberly Hunt Bates Street Photo.jpeg Photo by: Kimberly Hunt JPEG image-4AD0-A148-AE-0.jpeg Photo by: Kimberly Hunt JPEG image-4B06-BF6C-F8-0.jpeg Photo by: Kimberly Hunt JPEG image-4B23-9BCB-5D-0.jpeg Photo by: Kimberly Hunt JPEG image-4ABB-AC3C-A5-0.jpeg Photo by: Kimberly Hunt JPEG image-4B38-AE3F-23-0.jpeg Photo by: Kimberly Hunt JPEG image-4A66-BDAB-E0-0.jpeg Photo by: Kimberly Hunt JPEG image-4B83-B23C-66-0.jpeg Photo by: Kimberly Hunt JPEG image-4B78-8E24-50-0.jpeg Photo by: Kimberly Hunt JPEG image-4AD8-8757-D5-0.jpeg Photo by: Kimberly Hunt JPEG image-4B99-8D96-B0-0.jpeg Photo by: Kimberly Hunt JPEG image-4BBE-9594-F0-0.jpeg Photo by: Kimberly Hunt JPEG image-4DD8-A20D-8A-0.jpeg Photo by: Kimberly Hunt JPEG image-4CDA-8B7B-CB-0.jpeg Photo by: Kimberly Hunt JPEG image-474E-ACB4-43-0.jpeg Photo by: Kimberly Hunt JPEG image-4DDE-902C-D7-0.jpeg Photo by: Kimberly Hunt JPEG image-4E97-9AB5-B2-0.jpeg Photo by: Kimberly Hunt JPEG image-4EFD-B74E-6E-0.jpeg Photo by: Kimberly Hunt JPEG image-4EC8-A5ED-0B-0.jpeg Photo by: Kimberly Hunt JPEG image-4F62-90BC-C1-0.jpeg Photo by: Kimberly Hunt JPEG image-42BB-AB6D-80-0.jpeg Photo by: Kimberly Hunt JPEG image-4FD3-A155-98-0.jpeg Photo by: Kimberly Hunt JPEG image-45EB-BFD4-CC-0.jpeg Photo by: Kimberly Hunt JPEG image-46C9-AC2B-A3-0.jpeg Photo by: Kimberly Hunt JPEG image-45C7-9C99-7E-0.jpeg Photo by: Kimberly Hunt JPEG image-48BC-A53C-F6-0.jpeg Photo by: Kimberly Hunt JPEG image-48AB-9704-57-0.jpeg Photo by: Kimberly Hunt JPEG image-47DA-8DC6-5E-0.jpeg Photo by: Kimberly Hunt JPEG image-49E2-A3FF-33-0.jpeg Photo by: Kimberly Hunt JPEG image-429D-85BB-04-0.jpeg Photo by: Kimberly Hunt JPEG image-442C-924E-BE-0.jpeg Photo by: Kimberly Hunt JPEG image-470C-B3E7-86-0.jpeg Photo by: Kimberly Hunt JPEG image-484E-9596-A8-0.jpeg Photo by: Kimberly Hunt JPEG image-4002-B772-A6-0.jpeg Photo by: Kimberly Hunt JPEG image-4323-A0D1-25-0.jpeg Photo by: Kimberly Hunt JPEG image-4409-A9C8-C5-0.jpeg Photo by: Kimberly Hunt JPEG image-491E-B4ED-85-0.jpeg Photo by: Kimberly Hunt JPEG image-4995-A104-60-0.jpeg Photo by: Kimberly Hunt JPEG image-4819-AB88-A6-0.jpeg Photo by: Kimberly Hunt JPEG image-4581-99F5-E7-0.jpeg Photo by: Kimberly Hunt JPEG image-4573-8917-E6-0.jpeg Photo by: Kimberly Hunt

PHOTOS: Billy Ray Smith Jr. remembered for life of service and strength

close-gallery
  • JPEG image-4D83-B5C4-5E-0.jpeg
  • JPEG image-4E77-9E64-A1-0.jpeg
  • JPEG image-46E3-A6AE-29-0.jpeg
  • JPEG image-4C4D-8C58-FE-0.jpeg
  • Bates Street Photo.jpeg
  • JPEG image-4AD0-A148-AE-0.jpeg
  • JPEG image-4B06-BF6C-F8-0.jpeg
  • JPEG image-4B23-9BCB-5D-0.jpeg
  • JPEG image-4ABB-AC3C-A5-0.jpeg
  • JPEG image-4B38-AE3F-23-0.jpeg
  • JPEG image-4A66-BDAB-E0-0.jpeg
  • JPEG image-4B83-B23C-66-0.jpeg
  • JPEG image-4B78-8E24-50-0.jpeg
  • JPEG image-4AD8-8757-D5-0.jpeg
  • JPEG image-4B99-8D96-B0-0.jpeg
  • JPEG image-4BBE-9594-F0-0.jpeg
  • JPEG image-4DD8-A20D-8A-0.jpeg
  • JPEG image-4CDA-8B7B-CB-0.jpeg
  • JPEG image-474E-ACB4-43-0.jpeg
  • JPEG image-4DDE-902C-D7-0.jpeg
  • JPEG image-4E97-9AB5-B2-0.jpeg
  • JPEG image-4EFD-B74E-6E-0.jpeg
  • JPEG image-4EC8-A5ED-0B-0.jpeg
  • JPEG image-4F62-90BC-C1-0.jpeg
  • JPEG image-42BB-AB6D-80-0.jpeg
  • JPEG image-4FD3-A155-98-0.jpeg
  • JPEG image-45EB-BFD4-CC-0.jpeg
  • JPEG image-46C9-AC2B-A3-0.jpeg
  • JPEG image-45C7-9C99-7E-0.jpeg
  • JPEG image-48BC-A53C-F6-0.jpeg
  • JPEG image-48AB-9704-57-0.jpeg
  • JPEG image-47DA-8DC6-5E-0.jpeg
  • JPEG image-49E2-A3FF-33-0.jpeg
  • JPEG image-429D-85BB-04-0.jpeg
  • JPEG image-442C-924E-BE-0.jpeg
  • JPEG image-470C-B3E7-86-0.jpeg
  • JPEG image-484E-9596-A8-0.jpeg
  • JPEG image-4002-B772-A6-0.jpeg
  • JPEG image-4323-A0D1-25-0.jpeg
  • JPEG image-4409-A9C8-C5-0.jpeg
  • JPEG image-491E-B4ED-85-0.jpeg
  • JPEG image-4995-A104-60-0.jpeg
  • JPEG image-4819-AB88-A6-0.jpeg
  • JPEG image-4581-99F5-E7-0.jpeg
  • JPEG image-4573-8917-E6-0.jpeg

Share

Kimberly Hunt
Kimberly Hunt
Kimberly Hunt
Kimberly Hunt
Kimberly Hunt
Kimberly Hunt
Kimberly Hunt
Kimberly Hunt
Kimberly Hunt
Kimberly Hunt
Kimberly Hunt
Kimberly Hunt
Kimberly Hunt
Kimberly Hunt
Kimberly Hunt
Kimberly Hunt
Kimberly Hunt
Kimberly Hunt
Kimberly Hunt
Kimberly Hunt
Kimberly Hunt
Kimberly Hunt
Kimberly Hunt
Kimberly Hunt
Kimberly Hunt
Kimberly Hunt
Kimberly Hunt
Kimberly Hunt
Kimberly Hunt
Kimberly Hunt
Kimberly Hunt
Kimberly Hunt
Kimberly Hunt
Kimberly Hunt
Kimberly Hunt
Kimberly Hunt
Kimberly Hunt
Kimberly Hunt
Kimberly Hunt
Kimberly Hunt
Kimberly Hunt
Kimberly Hunt
Kimberly Hunt
Kimberly Hunt
Kimberly Hunt
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next