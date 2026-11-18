SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A Carmel Valley woman is finally home after a nationwide ground stop turned her return from Colombia into a days-long travel ordeal involving canceled flights, hours on hold and a 13-hour road trip.

In one word, Amy Casson described her journey home as “chaos.”

Casson’s ordeal began after three days in Medellín, Colombia, where she had accompanied her husband on a work trip. As the nationwide ground stop unfolded in the United States on Friday, Casson was at the airport in Colombia preparing to fly home.

Her flight was eventually canceled. Her husband, meanwhile, was able to catch an earlier flight home.

Casson said American Airlines rebooked her on a flight to San Diego the following morning, with a connection in Miami. But the connecting flight was scheduled to leave before her flight from Colombia landed in Miami. The first leg of her flight did land in Miami.

The airline’s app later rebooked her on a 9 p.m. flight to San Diego. Hours later, after that flight was once delayed, came a shock.

“All of a sudden, everyone in the entire terminal of the airport flying American had their flight canceled,” she said.

Casson recorded video showing the aftermath as gate agents directed her and 15 other people in her party to a rebooking line.

“That line went from gate D1 to gate D44,” Casson said. “It had to be over a mile long.”

Casson said one member of her party waited in the line for seven hours, only to be told to call customer service. Casson said she did contact customer service and was told the first flight available to her was three days later.

She said she also asked for hotel and food vouchers but was told American Airlines was not responsible because the disruption was related to a government shutdown and was outside the airline’s control.

“Basically, you were on your own,” Casson said.

Rather than wait three days, Casson joined four members of her group and rented a car. They began driving toward Nashville after searching for flights at closer airports and finding none.

During the trip, Casson said she spent roughly six hours on hold with the airline. She said American Airlines would not rebook her from alternative airports even though she could see tickets available for purchase online.

“They said, ‘No, not bookable for you,’” Casson said. “Those flights weren’t available for rebooking, only for purchase. That’s when we all got angry.”

After 13 hours on the road, the group arrived in Nashville. Casson said she paid more than $500 out of pocket for a ticket on another airline.

She finally arrived back in San Diego early Monday morning, running on about three hours of sleep since Friday.

“A little delirious and exhausted, but grateful to be home,” Casson said.

ABC 10News reached out to American Airlines for comment and is awaiting a response.

This story was created with the assistance of artificial intelligence and reviewed and edited by a journalist before publication.

