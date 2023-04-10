Canadian couple struck by hit-and-run driver in Ocean Beach

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Family members are appealing for answers after a hit-and-run driver struck a Canadian couple on vacation in San Diego.

“They’re both surfers. That was a big part of why they wanted to go to California often,” said Allison Gulbranson.

Kevin Gulbranson, 31, and his girlfriend, Dayae Choi, 31, who live outside Vancouver, British Columbia, had just flown in early Friday evening, when they parked along Greene Street in Ocean Beach, near the home of the friend they were staying at.

Police say the two were unloading luggage from their rental, when another car, headed east, made an ‘unsafe movement’ and struck the two and their car.

That car then took off.

A photo of that car, believed to be an older model, black Lexus sedan was released by police.

Kevin's sister, Allison Gulbranson says Dayae's memory of what happened is hazy.

“They went to reach in, and the next thing that she can remember was that she was lying on the ground and so was Kevin,” said Gulbranson.

Kevin was rushed to a the hospital with life-threatening injuries, including severe head trauma.

He remains in critical condition in a medically induced coma.

“Pretty emotional. It’s very hard. We’re just hoping and praying for the best right now,” said Gulbranson.

Dayae suffered a grisly leg injury, including several fractures.

The details of the hit-and-run accident are hard for loved ones to take in.

“Upset, disgusted, angry. I can't believe somebody would be able to do that, knowing that there are two very injured people,” said Gulbranson.

From Canada, Gulbranson appealed to San Diegans for information.

“This was supposed to be a fun vacation and it ended with absolutely horrible and devastating injuries to both of them … We're just looking for answers and for justice,” said Gulbranson.

The car is described as an older black Lexus sedan, possibly an LS400, with damage on the passenger side, a missing mirror on the passenger side, and a missing windshield wiper.

Anyone with information about the suspect and/or the suspect’s car is asked to call SDPD’s Traffic Division at 858-495-7823 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477. For information on how to submit an anonymous tip online or via the app, visit sdcrimestoppers.org.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help the couple with medical and other expenses.