Camp Pendleton officials: Missing Marine Bailey Cameron found, detained

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A Camp Pendleton-based Marine who was reported missing over two weeks ago was located by law enforcement and detained, military officials said Wednesday.

LCpl. Bailey Cameron, 23, was last seen leaving the Coyote Bar & Grill in Carlsbad alone in the early morning hours of Aug. 25.

He was reported missing after family members said Cameron’s phone, eyeglasses, and backpack were found the next morning on the curb outside Vigalucci’s, an Italian restaurant about a block away.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Camp Pendleton officials said:

“This morning, law enforcement officials apprehended Bailey Cameron. He was located and detained by the Provost Marshall’s Office aboard Camp Pendleton. His parents have been notified of his current situation.

The Marine Corps is committed to ensuring the welfare of all its service members while upholding the highest standards of accountability. Due to the ongoing nature of the case, further details regarding potential administrative or legal actions cannot be disclosed at this time.

We request that everyone respects the privacy of Bailey Cameron and his family. We appreciate your understanding as we continue to process this matter in accordance with established military procedures and law.”

During the height of the search, Carlsbad Police on Sept. 4 confirmed Cameron was located safe on the Camp Pendleton base but “he avoided” military officials who tried to contact him.