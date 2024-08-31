Marine remains missing despite possible sighting, family members say

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The desperate search for a missing Camp Pendleton Marine continues. Lance Corporal Bailey Cameron was last seen leaving a bar in Carlsbad on Sunday.

ABC 10News met with Kevin Cameron, the father of 23-year-old Bailey Cameron, on Friday as he passed out flyers with his son’s photo.

Cameron says they believe Bailey was spotted at a business in the area wearing the same clothes he had worn when he disappeared.

“We have a photo of him after he went missing, but there’s been no contact, there’s been no communication with buddies or family,” explained Cameron. “We don’t know if he’s under duress. We don’t know if he’s 100% or not.”

That photo of Bailey Cameron inside a business has been circulating online with the family's permission. However, Cameron wants to reiterate that his son is still missing as he has not made contact with any family or friends.

“It’s not normal behavior...and that’s what has his buddies and his family worried,” said Kevin Cameron.

Surveillance video obtained by 10Newsshows Bailey Cameron leaving Coyote Bar and Grill alone just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. His family says his phone, eyeglasses, and backpack were found the next morning on the curb outside Vigalucci’s, an Italian restaurant about a block away. But no one has heard from him since the day before.

Vigalucci’s manager confirmed to 10News that they found those items on Sunday morning and turned them into police.

A Marine Corps spokesperson told 10News on Thursday that search efforts are underway with local commands, police, hospitals, and NCIS.

“So as a father, the hard part is running hundreds of scenarios of what could be…through your head,” said Cameron.

Bailey Cameron’s family is urging anyone with any missing information to contact Carlsbad Police.

“As a dad, I don’t care what the situation is…I just need him back," Cameron said.

On Friday, Carlsbad police released a statement to ABC 10News: "We are actively following up on all potential leads regarding relevant locations. This includes ongoing communication with friends and family, reviewing video surveillance and staying connected with the USMC for any updates. We are asking for the public's assistance on this case. If you have seen Bailey Cameron or know his whereabouts, please contact the Carlsbad Police Department at 442-339-2197, 24 hours a day."

