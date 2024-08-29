Military officials: Search launched for missing Camp Pendleton-based Marine

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (KGTV) – A Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton has been reported missing, prompting a search conducted by base officials and local law enforcement.

Base officials confirmed to ABC 10News that a search is underway for Lance Cpl. Bailey Cameron after he was initially reported missing on Aug. 25.

Local law enforcement, hospitals, and military officials are involved in the search, and ABC 10News learned NCIS has also been notified of Cameron’s disappearance.

Base officials have not provided any additional details surrounding his disappearance; a photo of Cameron was not immediately released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.