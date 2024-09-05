Missing Camp Pendleton Marine alive, spotted on base, police say

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Wednesday afternoon, Carlsbad Police Department confirmed missing Camp Pendleton Marine Bailey Cameron is alive and possibly on base.

In a statement, the department said, Recent information has indicated that Bailey Cameron is on the Camp Pendleton Marine Base. Investigators attempted to contact him after being observed on Camp Pendleton, and he avoided them. After thorough investigation and close coordination with the Marine Corps Criminal Investigation Division (CID), there is no evidence to suggest foul play in Cameron’s disappearance, or that he is in danger or duress.”

Cameron’s mom isn’t convinced saying she hasn’t had any contact with her son since he went missing.

She’s still pushing for his safety, asking for the public’s help to bring him home.

A family spokesperson sent ABC 10news a statement saying in part, “Carlsbad Police is no longer the lead investigator on the missing persons case of Bailey Cameron. The reason for that is because Bailey was encountered on base by a duty officer on August 31.”

The statement went on to say, “Bailey Cameron has had absolutely no contact with his command, with his family or with The RAD Movement who has actively been searching for him.”

The statement said, “The family of Bailey Cameron, his command, and The RAD Movement are still seeking the public help in locating Bailey. Carlsbad police gave Bailey’s belongings found in Carlsbad, to his parents three days ago citing they were closing out their case.”

“There’s definitely a 1000 percent there’s peace in knowing that he’s alive,” Juliana England, Cameron’s mother, said.

10News spoke to England Wednesday prior to the Carlsbad Police Department had released the new information regarding her son. Cameron had been missing since August 25th.

Family and friends had searched for Cameron as they collected photos and surveillance video of him, allegedly at different locations around town; even bringing in an outside group that handles missing persons cases.

“My message for Bailey is that there is absolutely nothing; nothing in this world that could ever make me love you less,” England said.

Cameron's mother, with that message to her son; looking forward to the day he comes home.

“I won’t even ask questions. I just want to hold you in my arms. I just want to know you’re okay,” England said.