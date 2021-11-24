Caltrans: Hawthorne exit on I-5 North to reopen by Wednesday morning

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Hawthorne exit on Interstate-5 Northbound remains closed late Tuesday night. Caltrans said its goal was to reopen the off-ramp in time for Wednesday morning's early holiday travelers.

The closure was caused by a water main break on Sunday afternoon. The closure caused a major traffic jam for airport-bound travelers.

Whether you are coming or going, the San Diego International Airport was filled with travelers Tuesday night.

"Liz goes to San Diego State, and it's her first time flying, so I'm just here to drop her off at the airport," Maritza Galvan said of her best friend's niece.

Galvan said she left 25 minutes earlier than normal because she knew her usual exit was still closed off due to the water main break that flooded I-5 Northbound on Sunday.

"The Hawthorne exit is the one I normally go on, but I already knew that there was going to be a delay with that," Galvan said.

CalTrans San Diego said for most of the day, crews were inspecting the pavement and cleaning culverts. As a detour, they were directing everyone going to the airport to take the Sassafras exit.

Raymond T., who drove in from Chula Vista, said he was a little caught off guard.

"I was happy their flight got a little delayed because coming down the five right now, that exit to get off on Hawthorne... no," Raymond said shaking his head.

He rushed to the airport to pick up his son and his daughter-in-law.

But it wasn't just the Hawthorne exit closure causing the traffic backup. AAA projects 4.4 million Southern Californians will travel at least 50 miles this holiday, up 16% compared to last year, and San Diego is the top destination in the region.

For Raymond, he was able to zip his way around the back streets.

"I know my way around the streets here of San Diego, so as far as getting here, I was able to move and groove and get how I needed to get here on time," said Raymond.

He said he is just happy to spend some quality time with his growing family.

"They're adulting. And this is the first Thanksgiving as husband and wife, so it's super dope. It's super precious," said Raymond.

