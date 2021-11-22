Multiple water main breaks shut down downtown San Diego roadways

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Several roadways and parts of busy freeways in the downtown San Diego area were closed Monday morning as public utilities crews worked to repair multiple water main breaks.

According to the California Highway Patrol, at around 7 p.m. Sunday, water from a ruptured pipe along state Route 163 broke through the windshield and passenger side window of an Uber vehicle traveling on the ramp from SR-163 to northbound Interstate 5. The incident caused an unknown injury to the rideshare’s passenger, the CHP reported.

As of 6 a.m. Monday, Caltrans said northbound I-5 lanes at Hawthorn Street and the transition from southbound SR-163 to northbound I-5 remained closed.

Earlier Sunday afternoon, at around 3:30 p.m., repair crews were called to the East Village in response to a water main break on 11th Avenue and A Street.

The rushing water from the break flooded a Shell gas station parking lot on A Street and seeped into the first floor of a high rise building nearby.

Crews were able to shut off the main, but because water service was disrupted for businesses and residents in the immediate area, a city spokesman said water wagons were made available for customers at 11th Avenue and B Street, as well as at Ash and 10th avenues.

It is unknown when the repairs on the East Village main breaks would be completed.