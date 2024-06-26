Crews make progress in containing Del Mar-area brush fire

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A suburban wildfire that charred nearly 20 open acres near Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve, forcing thousands of people from their homes as ground and airborne crews worked to quell the flames, is nearly out Wednesday.

According to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials, the fire — which did not damage any structures — charred 23 acres but was 50% contained as of Wednesday morning.

While there were no reports of injuries, SDFD officials said two crew members were taken to the hospital due to heat exhaustion, but both have since been released.

The fire erupted shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Carmel Valley Road and Del Mar Scenic Parkway, at the site of a roughly 1-acre vegetation blaze that crews had subdued earlier in the day, according to San Diego Police and the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

As firefighters battled the re-ignited blaze, authorities evacuated some 2,500 people out of homes east of North Torrey Pines Road, north of Carmel Valley Road, south of Del Mar Heights Road and west of Interstate 5. Roughly 1,500 other residents were advised to prepare to clear out of their neighborhoods on short notice.

A temporary shelter for the displaced was in operation in the late afternoon at Del Mar Fairgrounds.

Just after 7 p.m., all evacuation orders were lifted; nearly 90 minutes later, all road closures associated with the fire were lifted.

By 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, ground crews and personnel aboard an air tanker and three water-dropping helicopters had halted the spread of the fire at an estimated 19 acres, according to SDFRD public affairs.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.