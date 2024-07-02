Watch Now
WATCH LIVE: Fire with potential to burn 100 acres sparks near Potrero

Posted at 2:39 PM, Jul 02, 2024

POTRERO, Calif. (KGTV) — Cal Fire is responding to a fire near Potrero that has so far scorched 30 acres, the agency said Tuesday.

According to Cal Fire, the blaze, dubbed the Border Fire, has the potential to burn as many as 100 acres. A Cal Fire spokesperson told ABC 10News the fire was nearby 24699 Humphries Road, and it was spreading moderately as of 2:45 p.m.

Sky10 is flying above the scene. Watch the live chopper feed in the video player below:

Smoke from cameras in the area showed white smoke billowing over the hilltops.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we have more information.

