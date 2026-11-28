SANTEE (KGTV) — Carlton Oaks Golf Course is typically a destination for a relaxing day on the links. But this week, the Santee golf course is dealing with the aftermath of a burglary that left thousands of dollars in maintenance equipment stolen.

The break-in happened around 3 a.m. Thanksgiving morning at the course's maintenance facility.

Mike Aiken, the director of golf at Carlton Oaks, walked me through the maintenance barn, showing where the suspect allegedly removed a gate and attempted to disable surveillance cameras.

“He took this gate off. He came with tools. He literally had this gate off,” Aiken said. “And he had a pole, and he was knocking the cameras down.”

The facility is located away from the course's main pro shop, with surveillance cameras positioned throughout the property and on the golf course itself.

Despite those security measures, the suspect managed to get inside and steal several pieces of commercial-grade equipment, including a chainsaw, impact tools and multiple weed eaters.

Aiken estimates the stolen equipment is worth several thousand dollars. But he says the loss could have been much greater.

Surveillance video shows the suspect attempting to drive away in one of the golf course's maintenance carts. However, an alarm was triggered, alerting staff before the suspect could get away with additional property.

“It worked this time. The alarm went off and we got there in time,” Aiken said. “He probably would have taken us for a lot more stuff if we didn't get there in time.”

Following previous burglaries, the golf course had already increased its security measures, adding more surveillance cameras and sensors to its alarm system.

Aiken says those upgrades helped limit the losses this time around.

While the suspect has not been identified, Aiken says the response from the community has been encouraging. He hopes someone may recognize the individual from the surveillance footage, despite the suspect wearing a mask and gloves.

“He still had a good portion of his face visible, and somebody's gonna know who he was,” Aiken said.

The Santee Sheriff's Station was contacted for comment but had not responded at the time of publication. Aiken says deputies have been active and helpful throughout the process.

For now, the golf course is continuing operations while staff work to recover from the burglary and maintain security across the property.