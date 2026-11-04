'Brick Suit' Trump supporter reacts to Democrats’ big election night

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A nationally recognized local supporter of President Donald Trump is reacting to Democrats’ big election night after spending the past month traveling the country and attending Republican campaign rallies.

Speaking from inside his car in southeastern Pennsylvania, Blake Marnell said he was disappointed by the results.

“Obviously I’m not happy about it,” Marnell said. “Little worse than I thought it would be.”

ABC 10News has reported on Marnell, known as ‘Brick Suit’ since Trump’s first presidency. He became known for wearing a brick-patterned suit to show his support for Trump’s border policies and later attended rallies around the country during Trump’s most recent presidential campaign.

Marnell said he recently completed a road trip that took him to 20 rallies for Republican candidates in 12 states, including Ohio, Kansas, Texas and South Carolina.

Asked whether he saw signs on the campaign trail that a Democratic wave was coming, Marnell said he did not.

“The only thing different was a few protesters who would shout something and had to be escorted out,” he said.

Marnell said enthusiasm remained strong at the Republican events he attended, with some drawing more people than the venues could accommodate.

“The crowds were just as enthusiastic,” Marnell said. “In many of them, there were excess crowds that had to be turned away.”

When asked about Democrats’ strong election performance, Marnell pointed to the historical tendency for voters to turn against the party in power.

“The party that’s out of power always has a rebound effect historically, with a few minor exceptions,” he said. “With the headwinds facing the Republican Party, [they were] just not in their favor.”

Marnell also acknowledged Republicans faced voter frustration over the economy.

When asked whether Trump bears responsibility for those concerns, Marnell said the economy is more complicated than the actions of the president currently in office.

“Certainly the Republicans in general are who the frustration was taken out on,” he said.

Pressed on whether Trump owns at least some of that frustration, Marnell agreed.

“Some of it, sure,” Marnell said. “He’s the captain of the ship. And we elected him to be captain of the ship.”

Marnell also conceded the Iran war hurt Republicans politically.

In a social media post Wednesday morning, Marnell urged fellow Republicans to move forward after the setback.

“At our core is a love for country and a desire for its success that will never be defeated,” he said. “This setback is temporary, and we will eventually move beyond it,” read Marnell. “I truly believe that.”

This article was generated with the assistance of artificial intelligence and reviewed and edited by ABC 10News staff.

