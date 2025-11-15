'Bolder Than Most' rapist back in court following release; accused of violating the conditional release

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man dubbed the “Bolder Than Most” rapist, who is also classified as a sexually violent predator, was back in court on Friday. This time for violating the conditions of his release back into the public.

Alvin Quarles is now heading back to a state hospital until the judge decides if his release will be revoked.

On Friday, Quarles appeared in court wearing a blue jumpsuit after he was booked into jail a little more than a week ago by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office told ABC 10News that Quarles had his conditional release revoked by Liberty Health Care, which is contracted by the state to run the sexually violent predator, or known as SVP, conditional release program.

To catch you up on Quarles’ history, the 63-year-old was convicted of a string of rapes, robberies, and burglaries in 1989. He was sentenced to 25 years before undergoing treatment at a state hospital.

Last December, a San Diego County judge announced Quarles would be allowed back into the community as a transient release after he finished a sex offender treatment program and upon recommendation by specialists who have cleared his release.

The conditions of his release were around-the-clock supervision and to wear a GPS monitor.

“CONREP Liberty, the program supervising him, filed a motion revoking his conditional release status based on violations of the terms and rules he was supposed to follow,” Miriam Hurtado, Deputy District Attorney for the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, said.

Quarles was transferred back to Coalinga State Hospital, as announced during Friday’s hearing.

The District Attorney’s Office told ABC 10News it’s not able to go into the details of how or why Quarles violated his release.

"Unfortunately, I cannot disclose the nature of the violations at this time. I anticipate a lot of this information will come to light either on the January 23rd status or any future hearing thereafter,” Hurtado said.

ABC 10News reached out to the California Department of State Hospitals about what move to revoke Quarles’ conditional release.

A spokesperson sent us the following statement: “Due to HIPAA patient privacy rights and Welfare and Institutions Code section 5328, we cannot confirm if any individual received any services or not from DSH. However, revocations can occur for three main reasons, including:

Revocation for failing to follow the Terms and Conditions (T&C) of release. Most revocations occur for violations of the T&Cs of release and not for breaking a law. For example, a patient may use drugs or alcohol, refuse substance abuse testing upon request, or refuse to participate in an aspect of their treatment program, which are violations of their T&Cs. These violations can result in the patient being returned to in-patient treatment.

Revocation for an arrest or new criminal conviction.

Revocation for mental or physical health reasons. The contractor providing treatment and supervision may determine that, due to a deteriorating physical or mental condition, the individual should be returned to a state hospital facility for a step up in treatment.”

ABC 10News spoke with one of Quarles’ victims before Friday’s hearing.

“He likes to think he's smarter than everybody else in the room, particularly the police,” Mary Taylor, who told ABC 10News she was assaulted by Quarles in 1988, said.

She said it doesn’t come as a surprise to her that we are learning he violated a condition of his release.

“So, I’m hoping that the good that comes out of this is that they will revoke his conditional release and uh put him back, not in prison because his prison sentence is over, but back in a hospital setting where he will be supervised 24/7 and not left to make his own choices,” Taylor said.

Quarles’ next court date is set for January 23rd, 2026. That could be when a judge will revoke his release or decide to set a date for another hearing to make that decision.

