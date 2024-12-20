The man known as the Bolder than Most rapist will be released into the community by mid-January. News the victims' family members aren't happy about.

“I’m pretty upset that this is even happening it’s out of this world .. he’s a monster,” says Terry Larson who is a friend of a victim.

Stephen Taylor, who is the husband of a victim says it’s “Disappointing there seems to be a rush to get him out of the state hospital into a placement.”

Strong emotions from family and friends of those who say they were sexually assaulted by Alvin Quarles. He attended his hearing virtually sitting inside of a state hospital.

Thursday, a Judge announced Quarles will be allowed back into the community as a transient release after he finished a sex offender treatment program, and upon recommendation by specialists who have cleared his release.

By mid January, Quarles will be sent to a temporary living situation like an RV or motel room.

The Judge said he will need to wear a GPS monitoring device, and he will live supervised at all times.

Quarles was convicted in 1989 for a string of rapes, robberies, and burglaries.

Taylor says this has been an emotional roller coaster for her, as she deals with each court hearing.

He adds, “Every time a hearing like this comes up she relives the experience … and I think that’s probably true for any victim of any sort of a violent crime. Things happen that remind that person all over again what happened, and all the feelings emerge and she has to work her way through them again.”

The Judge says when a permanent living situation has been found for Quarles, there will be public hearings scheduled.

But, the Judge says that could take some time, as there is a challenge across the state to find permanent fixed housing for offenders who are released.