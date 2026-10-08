Body found near the side of the road in unincorporated El Cajon

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man's body was found near the side of the road in unincorporated El Cajon Wednesday morning, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say they received a report of a body found near the intersection of Willow Glen Drive and Dehesa Road.

When deputies arrived, they found the body near a vegetated area.

The Sheriff's Homicide Unit is now in charge of the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit at 858‑285‑6330 or after hours at 858‑868‑3200. You may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580‑8477.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article with the latest information.