Becerra makes final pitch to Oceanside voters on Sunday before Election Day

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — California's gubernatorial candidates are making their final pitch to voters as Election Day approaches Tuesday, with affordability emerging as a major issue in the state.

Union members gathered in Oceanside Sunday for one last push to get people who haven't turned in their ballots yet to get them in. Candidates including Xavier Becerra, Catherine Blakespear and Mara Elliott addressed the crowd, delivering the message that there's still time for voters to make their voices heard.

Becerra, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate, let union workers know they're an important part of this year's election. He was joined by Elliott, Blakespear, Senate President Pro Tem Monique Limón, and Doug Moore with the UDW.

"You're doing all of us the service that we need because without you, there is no we," Becerra said.

Becerra spoke about his push to make California more affordable and blamed federal policies for driving up the cost of gas and groceries. When I asked him what makes this moment so crucial with the state two days out from the election, he pointed to costs.

"Everything is costing too much money. If Donald Trump would stop his darn war in Iran, we could reduce the price of gasoline almost immediately. If he would stop his tariffs on the consumers of California and the country, we'd be able to reduce the price of groceries," Becerra said.

Becerra also talked about using healthcare dollars more efficiently.

"We'll do a better job of making sure your dollar for healthcare goes to get you real healthcare and then we'll take a look at the revenue. If we need to put more revenue on the table, we will," Becerra said.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton is offering a different approach. During an interview Thursday with ABC 10News, Hilton talked about eliminating state income tax on the first $150,000 Californians earn.

"I always say the quickest way to get more money in people's pockets is for the government to take less out. That's why it's such a priority," Hilton said.

Hilton says the tax cut would cost about $25 billion and argues it could be paid for by cutting state spending, including the high-speed rail.

At Sunday's event, Becerra made one final push to voters.

"We're gonna show some folks what it means to live, work, and vote in California. Your power is our power. Let's get this done together," Becerra said.

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