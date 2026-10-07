Becerra campaigns in Escondido as California governor’s race enters final stretch

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Democratic candidate for governor Xavier Becerra made a campaign stop in Escondido as California’s race for governor enters its final weeks.

Becerra appeared at one of two North County headquarters for county Democrats, campaigning alongside local candidates for state Assembly and state Senate and looking to energize Democratic voters ahead of Election Day.

“It’s good to be in Escondido,” Becerra told supporters.

“You fight for us today. Tomorrow we fight for you,” he said during the campaign event.

Becerra holds polling lead

Becerra remains ahead in the race against Republican candidate Steve Hilton.

An ABC 10News-San Diego Union-Tribune poll conducted last month showed Becerra with a lead of more than 20 points statewide over Hilton. In San Diego County, the margin was 13 points.

Hilton has also visited the San Diego region during the campaign. In June, he met with ABC 10News anchor Kimberly Hunt in the Tijuana River Valley to discuss the sewage crisis.

“It’s extraordinary to me,” Hilton said, referring to pollution coming across the border. “This is another country’s waste, in the broader sense of the word, and we’re the ones affected by it.”

Becerra responds to questions about his campaign

During ABC 10News’ coverage of the governor’s race, questions have emerged in conversations with viewers and experts about Becerra’s campaign and his approach to some of the state’s biggest issues.

ABC 10News asked Becerra how he responds to critics who say he has played it safe during the campaign and has not provided enough specifics on key issues.

“I’m gonna fight. That’s what I’ve always known to do,” Becerra said. “I don’t try to overpromise. I want to deliver real results.”

Becerra has received backing from Gov. Gavin Newsom, Kamala Harris, the California Democratic Party and major political and labor organizations.

Asked why voters should not view him as the establishment candidate at a time when many Californians are frustrated with the direction of the state, Becerra pointed to support he has received from the business community.

“You know what I pride myself on is having the support of the business community that needs to see us succeed so they can create jobs,” Becerra said. “I am the first Democrat to get the endorsement of the California Chamber of Commerce.”

ABC 10News has sought one-on-one interview

ABC 10News has repeatedly requested a one-on-one interview with Becerra since June. In emails, his campaign has told ABC 10News it would look into the requests.

At the Escondido event, I attempted to ask Becerra about granting a one-on-one interview.

“I’ve got one more question, “ I said.

“We’ve got to run, Michael. Sorry,” a campaign official responded before wrapping up Becerra’s appearance, citing his schedule.

