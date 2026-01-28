Authorities identify man shot in La Presa officer-involved shooting after chase

(KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff's Office has identified the man shot by San Diego Police following a chase that ended in La Presa on January 22.

According to the office, Edwaun Walter Thames, 39, was shot after authorities said he reached towards an item that appeared to be a firearm. Thames has since been charged with felony evading a police officer, possession of a stolen vehicle, and vehicle theft.

The incident began at 12:40 p.m. after police received a call regarding a stolen vehicle near Euclid Avenue and Imperial Avenue. A short time later, authorities said an officer spotted the vehicle and tried to pull the driver over, but the driver refused to stop, leading to a pursuit.

"SDPD deployed spike strips in an attempt to stop the vehicle. The vehicle drove over the spike strips and continued east on Imperial Avenue through surface streets. The suspect ultimately crashed into a light pole near Jamacha Road and Gillespie Drive and exited the vehicle," SDSO said.

That's when officers saw an item on the ground that appeared to be a firearm. When Thames reached for the object after failing to comply with officers' commands, he was shot by an officer, later identified as Henry Ingram Jr.

Thames was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Ingram has been with the San Diego Police Department for approximately two years and has nine years of law enforcement experience.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation.