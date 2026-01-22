Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One person shot in an officer-involved shooting in La Presa, following a stolen vehicle pursuit

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — One person has been shot, and one officer has been injured after an officer-involved shooting in La Presa.

The San Diego Police Department says it's responding to Jamacha Road and Gillespie Drive.

SDPD confirmed that the officer-involved shooting began as a pursuit of a stolen vehicle.

According to police, the suspect crashed into a light pole, which injured one officer from the falling glass.

Police say officers fired at least one shot at the suspect.

San Miguel Fire confirms one person was transported with a gunshot wound.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News has sent a reporter to the area to gather more information.

