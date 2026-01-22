One person shot in an officer-involved shooting in La Presa, following a stolen vehicle pursuit

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — One person has been shot, and one officer has been injured after an officer-involved shooting in La Presa.

The San Diego Police Department says it's responding to Jamacha Road and Gillespie Drive.

Please avoid the areas near the intersection of Jamacha Road and Gillespie Drive in the La Presa neighborhood. We are currently working an Officer involved shooting and there will be a heavy police presence in the area until further notice. There is currently no threat to the… — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) January 22, 2026

SDPD confirmed that the officer-involved shooting began as a pursuit of a stolen vehicle.

According to police, the suspect crashed into a light pole, which injured one officer from the falling glass.

Police say officers fired at least one shot at the suspect.

San Miguel Fire confirms one person was transported with a gunshot wound.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News has sent a reporter to the area to gather more information.