Arraignment for former Carlsbad dance instructor delayed one week

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – The arraignment for a former Carlsbad dance instructor accused of sexual abuse of former students is being delayed by a week.

39-year-old Darnay Luckie Fontenette, also known as Ledarnay Luckie Fontenette, didn't say much in the courtroom as the judge told him he needed to be back at the San Diego County Superior North County Courthouse next week on May 14.

Carlsbad Police say Fontenette was arrested last week. They say last December, an adult woman came forward to police and accused Fontenette of sexual abuse when they were teenagers.

Police say the woman attended classes at a Carlsbad dance studio in the 6000 block of Avenida Encinas.

Investigators also say two other victims came forward and say they were sexually abused while attending dance classes at the same studio when they were teens.

According to police, Fontentte worked at different studios from 2011 to 2017. Investigators verified he worked at Carlsbad Performing Arts Academy in Carlsbad and DanceFX in San Marcos during those years.

The current owner of Carlsbad Performing Arts Academy told ABC 10News that Fontentte hasn’t been part of their dance community for at least nine years. The owner added that they do not have any information to share and encourage anyone with information to report it to the authorities. They also say that the studio was under different ownership during the 2011 to 2017 time period.

Fontenette is expected to be back for his arraignment next Thursday at 1:30 p.m. in Vista.

